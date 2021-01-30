Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Tral

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Tral area of Pulwama district on Friday. According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Mandoora area of Tral. The operation was going on when last reports came in.

Meanwhile, Indian troops continued their cordon and search operations in Shopian, Pulwama, Baramulla, Rajouri and other areas of the territory, subjecting the local residents to huge inconvenience. Indian police arrested a youth from a check-post in Patushahi area of Bandipora.