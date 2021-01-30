ECP seeks recommendations from Sindh govt regarding LG polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought recommendations from the Sindh government regarding the date of local government (LG) elections following the orders of the Supreme Court (SC).

The ECP has written a letter to the Sindh Local Government Department for seeking recommendations regarding the date of LG polls and related matters.

A session to discuss the recommendations for LG polls in Sindh has been summoned on February 3 by the ECP. It stated that the top court issued directives to the ECP to fix dates for local government elections in all provinces.

Earlier on Thursday, a Supreme Court bench had ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan to fix dates for local government elections within a week.

In another development made yesterday, ECP had decided to summon a session in the first week of February for holding consultations over the organisation of local government (LG) elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The election commission will summon a session till February 5 to finalise the schedule of LG polls in KP as the decision to call a meeting had been taken after the approval of KP cabinet for holding LG elections on September 15.

Moreover, the Punjab government had given the date of LG elections to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold the polls in September.

The province had decided that elections will be organised in village councils of the province during the first phase, whereas, the authorities had also decided to reduce the number of village councils from 25,000 to 8,000, sources said.

On the other hand, Balochistan government had gotten a stay order from the court regarding the LG polls, whereas, the final decision for going ahead to hold LG elections in Sindh is still pending due to reservations on the census.