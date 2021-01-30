Detry eyes maiden title at his soon-to-be ‘home’

DUBAI: Thomas Detry is yet to win on the European Tour but a maiden title here in Dubai would be a wonderful start at a place he will soon call ‘home.’ The Belgian plans to relocate to the emirate in the next couple of weeks and he did his chances no harm by surging into the lead after the second round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. On a day when the big guns in the field struggled, the 28-year-old shot a blemish-free round for the second successive day on Friday. Detry carded a bogey-free five-under par 67 for a 10-under at the Majlis Course of the Emirates Golf Club, to take a one-stroke lead over Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre, heading into the third round on Saturday. Detry, ranked No.86 in the world, had five birdies in his round.

“First thing that comes to my mind is bogey-free, on this course, that’s a pretty good achievement. Let’s keep it that way,” Detry summed up his first two rounds. “I’ve been playing some really good golf, keeping it on the fairway and hitting every single green and getting up-and-down a couple good times. So, I’m very pleased,” he added. Detry hopes to carry on in the same vein heading into the business end of the tournament.

“I’m just going to take the exact same approach. It’s been working really well. Maybe on the back nine — I know the front nine can be a bit tricky, but the back nine, plenty of birdie opportunities. So, if I can keep it that way and take advantage of those par 5s, it will be pretty special,” said Detry. And he said that translating it to a first title at his new home would be amazing. “It would be extra special. I’m moving here in a couple weeks, as well, so this is my new residence. So, winning at home would be amazing,” he said. Earlier, MacIntyre had gone into the clubhouse with the early lead. The 24-year-old Scotsman, who was the Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year two years ago, shot a four-under par 68 to go with the five-under he had carded in the opening round.

McIntyre, the world No,52 and 16th on the Race to Dubai, kept it tidy with no bogey and had four birdies in his round. Teeing off with Sweden’s Robert Karlsson and Belgian Thomas Pieters from the 10th, MacIntyre birdie putt the par-4 12th and par-5 18th. He began his back nine with a birdie on the par-4 first before birdie putting the par-3 seventh. Meanwhile, India’s Shubhankar Sharma consolidated his decent start to the tournament by carding a four-under par 68 for an overall six-under to jump eight spots and be tied 12th. The 24-year-old, who had shot a two-under 70 on the opening day, had six birdies and two bogeys in his round.

Starting his journey from the back nine, Sharma began with a bogey on the par-4 12th but recovered well with back-to-back birdies on the 14th and 15th. He took the turn by birdie putting the par-5 18th. He started his return sojourn with a bogey on the first but then went on to birdie the par-5 third. Sharma then wrapped it up by rolling birdies on the seventh and eighth. Defending champion Australia’s Lucas Herbert bounced back after a two-over on the opening day with a six-under, for a four-under.