Friday, January 29, 2021

Police arrests six men for harassing transgender

Six men accused of harassing a transgender person in Sialkot were booked by the Punjab Police.

Footage of the transgender person being mercilessly beaten went viral, sparking uproar with netizens calling for action against the culprits. While transgender people continue to suffer human rights abuses amid growing incidents of violence, the viral video helped Punjab police arrest the hooligans.

