Bank Alfalah welcomes the return of International Cricket to Pakistan

Karachi 27th January: Bank Alfalah, the proud sponsor of the Pakistan vs South Africa Cricket league, welcomed the return of international teams to Pakistan ahead of the first test match between the two sides.

Team South Africa last toured Pakistan 14 years earlier, and the current series of 2 test matches and 3 T-20s marks an historic moment for the return of the sport in the country. Bank Alfalah played its role as a patron of sports and cricket by sponsoring the previous tournament as well, and reaffirmed its commitment by extending its support to the current series as a principal sponsor.

The first test match began in Karachi on Tuesday, with subsequent fixtures slated to take place in Rawalpindi and Lahore. The bilateral series will undoubtedly send a positive message to the world about the playing conditions in Pakistan, and encourage other international sides to also include the country in their fixtures.

CEO Bank Alfalah, Atif Bajwa, expressed his excitement on the occasion, stating, “It is indeed a pleasure to welcome the South African cricket team to Pakistan once again after a long hiatus. We look forward to an exciting series between two strong teams, and hope that this series marks the beginning of a new chapter for cricket in the country. Bank Alfalah looks forward to supporting the PCB in their efforts to host more teams in the future as well.”