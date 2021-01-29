HEC Rejects Viral Notification Regarding Online Exams

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has denied the viral notice via web-based media with respect to the online assessments.

A phony HEC notice has been making adjustments via web-based media recommending that the Federal Minister for Education, Shafqat Mahmood, has coordinated the Vice-Chancellors of all open and private colleges to lead online assessments.

The warning additionally arranges the varsities that have just begun online tests to invalidate them, with an impact from January 28.

Taking action on the viral document, the HEC clarified it did not issue any such notification.

An HEC spokesperson told the media that the Commission advised universities to “conduct exams based on their capacity and need for a fair assessment.”

The Higher Education Commission has observed the worries raised by the understudies of certain colleges.

The varsities were coordinated to check out their “test status,” i.e., innovative preparation, administrative limit, and the reported strategy, and pick the most ideal method of appraisal.