Sindh minister rejects gas price hike, demands representation in OGRA

Sindh energy minister Imtiaz Ahmad Shaikh has declined the increase in gas tariffs and demanded more representation of provinces in Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

The minister termed gas tariff hike a consequence of monopoly in the regulatory, calling it unacceptable as it was announced without addressing the grievances by the province. He said there was a severe gas crisis in winters when its most needed and now there is a surge in the tariffs frequently.

His response came as OGRA approved an increase of Rs39.89 per MMBTU for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSCG) for consumer bills of Balochistan and Sindh.

Petroleum regulator OGRA in its decision today has agreed to the hike in utility prices requested by SSGC. The new revised prices to be borne by consumers is Rs778.59 per mmbtu.

A total of Rs39.89 has been increased in the total tariff which will be applicable after the notification to this effect has been issued by the government.

It may be noted that for the northern region of Pakistan, covered by Sui Northern Gas and Pipeline Limited, the decision is expected tomorrow and the same will be then applicable on the consumers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

