General Bajwa discuss security cooperation with Qatar Emir

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to the military’s media wing, General Bajwa is in Qatar on two days official visit. During his meeting with the Qatar emir, matters of mutual interest, defence, security, cooperation and regional geo-political environment were discussed.

General Bajwa also called on Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Defence Affairs Khalid Bin Muhammad Al-Attiya and Chief of Staff Qatar Armed Forces Lieutenant General (Pilot) Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al-Ghanim.

The Qatari leadership also reiterated that both countries share brotherly relations of “strategic value”.

“While expressing their satisfaction over the level of defence relations between the two Armed Forces, both sides underscored the importance of further enhancing the cooperation.”