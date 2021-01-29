PM to announce Rs18bn package for Sahiwal today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Sahiwal today where he will announce a development package of Rs 18 billion.

The prime minister will be accompanied by the Governor and Chief Minister of Punjab. PM Imran Khan will also inaugurate the Universal Health Coverage Program and distribute health cards in Sahiwal.

The prime minister will distribute checks under the Successful Youth Program. Earlier, PM Imran Khan had also announced development packages for Karachi and Balochistan and today a health card for the people of Sahiwal.

Last year in December, PM Imran undertook a daylong visit to the industrial city of Sialkot, during which he inaugurated AirSial, the country’s third airline in the private sector, launched several development projects worth billions of rupees and attended a ceremony organised by the local businessmen.