Hazaras fear for the future as foreign troops exit Afghanistan

The choice was straightforward for Hamidullah Asadi, a member of Afghanistan’s minority Hazara community — wait for the next deadly attack or join a growing militia in the mountains.

After spending months recovering from grave injuries inflicted by an Islamic State (IS) suicide bomber, he was ready to fight.

“We were forced to take up arms,” said Asadi, now a spokesman for the Resistance for Justice Movement — a band of Hazara fighters based in the country’s rugged, snow-capped central highlands.

“Our expectations of those who were supposed to defend us were not met.”

Afghan security forces are struggling to hold off an increasingly powerful Taliban as international troops withdraw from the county, with peace talks between the warring sides slow-moving.

Fearing the government will collapse and the country descend again into civil war, Hazaras are starting to prepare for the worst.

Comprising roughly 10 to 20 percent of Afghanistan’s 38-million population, Hazaras have long been persecuted for their largely Shiite faith by Sunni hardliners in a country wracked by deep ethnic divisions.

Asadi was a student at Kabul University in 2016 when he narrowly survived twin suicide blasts at a rally that killed over 80 people and marked the beginning of a new wave of violence targeting the Hazaras, including assaults claimed by the Islamic State group.

He says he is now one of thousands of armed fighters ready to be mobilised by a single call from their commander, Abdul Ghani Alipur, a popular Hazara figure with a Robin Hood reputation.

The militia boasts of patrolling roads and launching brazen raids on Taliban areas to abduct the relatives of militants, later used as bargaining chips to release Hazara hostages.

The growth of the militia and similar armed outfits are increasingly problematic for the Afghan government, which is wary of allowing independent fighting forces to build up, but also fears a crackdown would ignite confrontation with the communities that support them.

Easy targets

The Hazaras have had few allies in Afghanistan over the generations and their distinct Asiatic features make them easy targets of hardline Sunnis.

During the country’s vicious civil war in the 1990s, they were mercilessly shelled in factional fighting and later massacred in the thousands amid the Taliban’s ruthless conquest of the country.

Few groups, however, have taken as much advantage of the new order established after the overthrow of Taliban rule. The Hazaras flocked to enrol their children in schools — including their daughters — and entered the political arena in unprecedented numbers.