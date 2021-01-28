Brazil’s Covid-19 response worst, New Zealand’s best: study

Brazil’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic has been ranked the world’s worst, while New Zealand topped the class, according to research published by a leading Australian think tank on Thursday.

Sydney’s Lowy Institute assessed almost 100 countries on six criteria, including confirmed cases, deaths and testing metrics.

“Collectively, these indicators point to how well or poorly countries have managed the pandemic,” according to the report by the independent body.

Aside from New Zealand — which has largely kept the virus at bay with border closures and “go early, go hard” lockdowns and testing regimes — Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, Cyprus, Rwanda, Iceland, Australia, Latvia and Sri Lanka made the top 10 for their responses.

In bottom place at number 98 was Brazil, closely followed by Mexico, Colombia, Iran and the United States.