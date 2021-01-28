Pakistan’s top fugitive militant commander killed in Afghan blast

Lashkar-e-Islam chief Mangal Bagh, who was wanted to Pakistan for attacks on security forces, was killed in a bomb blast in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province on Thursday, Afghan and Pakistani officials said.

Zia-ul-Haq Amarkhel, Nangarhar governor, tweeted that Mangal Bagh was killed in an IED explosion in Achin district along with his two bodyguards. He said the slain Pakistani militant was involved in many terrorist activities in the area. A Pakistani security source believes the report of Bagh’s death is confirmed.

Two Afghan Taliban officials told Daily Times that Bagh was killed in the Nazyan area of Nangarhar in the morning. Nazyan is located opposite to Tirah valley in Khyber district.

Lashkar has not commented on the reports.

Bagh was accused of attacks on security forces, tribal elders and NATO convoys in Khayber tribal district, bordering Afghanistan, but had crossed into Afghanistan after the security forces carried out operations in the area in 2009. Previously Bagh was believed to have been killed in a US drone strike in 2016 in Nangarhar province.

The United States had added Bagh to the US State Department’s Rewards for Justice wanted list in 2018 and announced 3 million dollars rewards for information that brings him to justice. The US had accused his group of earning revenue from drug trafficking, smuggling, kidnapping, raids on NATO convoys and taxes on transit trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Bagh has led Lashkar-e-Islam since 2006 and had also close contacts with the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, according to a militant leader.

Lashkar-e-Islam was a dominant force in Khyber agency. Lashkar, a follower of the Panjpiri school of thought, had been involved in clashes with Ansar-ul-Islam that was led by a cleric Saif ur Rehman. Mufti Shakir had launched the group, who was later replaced by Mangal Bagh.