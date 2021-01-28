Khattak says PTI’s numbers are full, denies reports of Tareen’s comeback

Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Thursday denied media reports of PTI stalwart Jahangir Tareen being brought back into the party’s fold to take over responsibility for election candidates in Punjab. The federal minister was addressing the media after a surprise inspection of the Peshawar BRT office along with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan. Responding to a question about the government’s preparations for the upcoming Senate elections, Khattak denied reports of Tareen being given responsibility for currying favour with candidates in Punjab again. “That is wrong propaganda, Jahangir Tareen is nowhere to be seen, our numbers [of candidates] are full and there will be no buying and selling [of candidates],” said Khattak, warning that if anyone else tried to engage in “buying and selling” of candidates, they would be “given a befitting response”. His remarks came after calls by some members of the PTI to bring Tareen back into the fold in a meeting of the parliamentary party of the ruling alliance led by the PTI at Parliament House on Wednesday.













