Apex court seeks schedule of local body polls from ECP

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought the schedule of local body elections to be held in the provinces from the Election Commission of Pakistan and expressed displeasure over the delay. During a hearing of the local bodies elections case in Islamabad, the court also sought the presence of the attorney general, chief election commissioner, and other officials of ECP, who appeared in the court. Justice Qazi Faez Isa, during the hearing, said that it seems that the Election Commission is not taking directions from the Constitution, but from ‘somewhere else’. Referring to the Article 6 of the Constitution, the senior judge said, “Those creating hurdles in the constitution’s implementation are committing high treason.” He advised the CEC to “step down from your post if you cannot organise the elections”. He further commented that it seems that democracy is no longer a priority of the election authority. “Why are the local bodies polls not being organised,” he asked and added, “why are the masses being deprived of democracy?” Reminding the ECP officials of their constitutional oath, Justice Isa said, “not organising by-elections means [the authority is] not following the directions of the top court.”













