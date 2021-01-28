PML-N, PPP provincial lawmakers meet Usman Buzdar, reposes trust

PML-N MPA Kashif Mehmood called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and inquired after his health.

He congratulated the CM over recovery from corona. Kashif Mehmood also reposed his confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. The CM stated that his doors are always open adding that he will continue to wholeheartedly serve the masses. The development journey has been accelerated despite criticism and the development work is being done with the consultation of the elected representatives, he said. A separate development package has been planned for every district, the CM said and further stated that a special package will be devised for Bahawalnagar. I will also visit Bahawalnagar soon, he added. The politics of development will prevail over chaos and the elements trying to promote instability have been alienated as they have lost their credibility, he concluded. Kashif Mehmood said that he was happy to meet CM Usman Buzdar who is a suave and well-mannered person.

Raees Nabil Ahmed, an MPA of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Thursday and reposed his trust in the leadership of the CM. He also apprised the CM of the problems of his constituency.

The CM, while stating that he wants to solve problems of every constituency, repeated that his doors are always open to all and sundry as development is the right of every area. The CM held the view that hinterlands have equal right over the development process adding that this right will be returned to them by the incumbent government. Backward localities have the first right over the development process but these areas were intentionally ignored in the past, he regretted. Some elements have tried to deceive the people but the anti-development posse cannot deceive the people through their propaganda because the common man knows what is good or bad, concluded the CM.

Raees Nabil Ahmed termed the meeting as pleasant, adding that he is much impressed by the hospitality as the CM is very courteous. PTI leader Aown Chaudhry was also present.

MPAs from Rawalpindi including adviser Asif Mehmood, Maj. (R) Muhammad Latasab Satti, Raja Saghir Ahmed, Javed Kausar, Ch. Sajid Mehmood, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Malik Taimoor, Amjad Mehmood Ch., Umer Tanvir and Chief Whip in Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah met with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at 90-SQA and discussed issues of their constituencies. The CM issued immediate instructions to early solve the problems being faced by the people. The MPAs thanked the CM for his cooperation and said the people of Rawalpindi are siding with the PTI.

The CM reiterated the respect of the parliamentarians is very dear to him and vowed that work will be done on a priority basis in the areas of public representatives. He disclosed that a separate development package is being devised for every city including Rawalpindi and added that he will soon visit Rawalpindi to review progress made on development schemes. The Rawalpindi Ring Road project will ease the movement of the locals and equal development work will be done in every constituency, he continued. The CM pledged to accelerate the public welfare agenda under the leadership of PM Imran Khan and declared that every conspiracy of opponents of development will be frustrated. The critics should look into their own peep and the government will continue to respond to the negative politics of the propagandists with a public welfare agenda, concluded the CM.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about rape-cum-murder of a maid in Iqbal Town and directed to early arrest the perpetrators of the crime. The heirs will be provided justice; the CM assured and extended sympathies to them.

Buzdar has also taken notice of news about the unavailability of a bridge for the residents of Wachla Bella locality in Jhelum River and sought a report from secretary C&W with the direction to early complete the feasibility report for the construction of a bridge there.