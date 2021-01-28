Reforms being introduced in KW&SB to make it financially stable: minister

Sindh Minister for Local Government and Karachi Water & Sewerage Board Chairman Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said provision of better civic facilities to citizens of Karachi was among the top priorities of the Sindh government, and added that reforms were being introduced in KW&SB to transform it into viable and financially stable institution.

He said this while presiding over the meeting of the board of directors of Karachi Water & Sewerage Board.

The Provincial Minister said that Karachi Water & Sewerage Services Improvement Project costing 1.6 billion US$ has been Launched with cooperation of World Bank which will improve the infrastructure of Karachi in terms of water supply and improvement of drainage system of city.

During the meeting, the board took important decisions after a long deliberation. The board decided to form sub-committees on Audit, Finance and Development and HR comprising members of the Board to significantly enhance the performance of the Water Board, further improve the affairs of the institution and provide better facilities to the customers.