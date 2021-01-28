Quality healthcare essential for prosperity of society: Firdous

Special Assistant to the CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that provision of quality healthcare services is essential for the prosperity of any society because good health develops economically prosperous nations.

These views were expressed by her while addressing a seminar on typhoid vaccination awareness campaign under the aegis of Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society at a local hotel on Thursday.

In her keynote address, Dr Awan said the government was stridently working to overcome different challenges related to the delivery of quality healthcare services adding that typhoid conjugate vaccination would protect the children from the fatal diseases. “The campaign will be held in two phases to vaccinate children from 9 months to 15 years,” she added. “The universal healthcare programme is the vision of PM Imran Khan and the Punjab government has decided to provide free medical facilities to all the people in the whole of the province. An amount of Rs 10 billion has been earmarked for the procurement of latest medical equipment for government hospitals,” she said.

The SACM further said that healthcare service delivery in Punjab is improving with each passing day adding that ensuring the provision of modern healthcare for each and every segment of society is a priority agenda. However, the government cannot overcome the challenges alone and contribution of philanthropic organizations is imperative in this regard. The society should, therefore, augment government efforts to deal with the daunting challenges, she remarked.

While a drive is going to be launched to vaccinate the children against typhoid, the PTI has also strengthened democratic norms and supremacy of law to get rid of the chronic spate of corruption. PM Imran Khan has decided to manage the typhoid of corruption through ‘show of hand’ in the upcoming Senate election. It is, however, regrettable that past looters are unnerved over governmental efforts as it would put an end to their corrupt politics, she further said. Responding to a question, Dr Awan expressed good wishes for the daughter of Asif Zardari but termed such extravagant wedding ceremonies as ‘disturbing’ for the impecunious strata who can’t afford such pomp and show for their daughters.