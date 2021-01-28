Polish ambassador visits NUML

Ambassador of Poland to Pakistan Piotr A Opalinski visited National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Islamabad and met with Rector NUML Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar in his office. The rector welcomed the guest and briefed him about various curricular and co-curricular activities conducted at the NUML. The issues of mutual interests, bilateral cooperation in education exchange programs for the faculty and students and entertainment visits with the universities of Poland and NUML were discussed. The ambassador appreciated the role of NUML for providing quality education and thanked Rector for his time and hospitality.













