Protest held against animal abuse in Pakistan

A protest was held at the Liberty Roundabout on Sunday against animal cruelty and abuse in Pakistan.

Famous and noted Animal rights activist Sarah Jawaid Gandapur was also present there to be part of the protest. Other activists and organisations were also present there. The recent shocking case of the cold blooded murder of a pet dog Chuck in DHA has forced people to wake up before someone kills their own beloved pet and the killer gets no punishment.

“There are so many other cases of murder like Bella and Kiki. Let not their deaths go in vain. Let us also not forget the local authorities that kill dogs in hundreds. It is our time to speak up that all lives are lives. We stand for giving rights to all animals and stand against animal abuse of any kind. We need the government to stop killing street dogs and start the alternate TNVR program approved by WHO to make our communities safe,” the organisers said in a statement.

“We need new animal welfare laws that give protection to the voiceless and punish the culprits. Please join hands and support this mission. No one should be held unaccountable for animal cruelty.”

Khawaja Nouman Maqbool, an activist and pet owner, has been working with children in schools and institutions to spread awareness for animal rights as well.