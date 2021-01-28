No delay, negligence in investigation of cases will be tolerated: Punjab IG

Police Punjab Inspector General Inam Ghani has said that under the Free Registration of Crime Policy, the investigation of every crime should start immediately as soon as the case is registered.

“Therefore, immediately after the registration of the case, the case should be handed over to the investigating officer concerned for initiating investigation, while delay or negligence at any level in handing over the case to the investigating officer immediately will not be tolerated in any case.”

He further said that the police team should ensure all possible cooperation with the plaintiff for the satisfaction of the case and with due diligence, sincerity and effective use of modern technology. “The case should be worked out in a timely manner and accused should be taken behind bars so that relationship between the police and the citizens may be improved and strengthened.”

The IG further said that the supervisory officers should ensure digital and close monitoring through the monitoring dashboard of the investigation process of each case registered and the investigating officer concerned should be strictly questioned in case of unnecessary delay. He further said that the approved number of sub-inspectors, ASIs, head constables and constables in the Investigation Wing should be taken into consideration, besides focusing on arresting the accused in serious cases, especially A-category accused.

He stressed that the cases in which the accused are getting immediate bail should be taken as a case study and all the stages should be carefully reviewed and shortcomings be identified so that the shortcomings of the investigation can be overcome and the sentencing process could be further improved. He further said that crime can be curbed only by keeping the accused involved in robbery, theft and dacoity cases away from the highways, therefore the rate of work out of cases should be improved along with the free registration of crime. He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting on the working of Lahore Police at the Central Police Office.

During the meeting, CCPO Lahore briefed him on departmental matters and steps being taken to improve service delivery.

Briefing the IG Punjab, Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar said that the Lahore police department is fully operational to bring the cases to a logical conclusion as soon as possible through better investigation and to get the accused convicted. “It is our mission to do our best to improve the overall identity of the police, for which steps are being taken on a priority basis.” Instructing the officers, the IG said that it was possible to provide justice to the people without any delay only after completing the investigation process as soon as possible after the registration of the case. “Therefore, the in-charge investigation, SHO and Circle officers should me made answerable who commit delay in arrest of accused involved in dangerous crimes.”

He further said that action should be taken against those responsible for the violence and deaths in police custody under zero tolerance as the entire force is facing repercussions due to these few black sheep. Therefore, departmental and legal action against those responsible should not be delayed at all. He further said that the officers and officials who have violated the authority and taken the law into their own hands do not deserve any concession. The command officers should fix the culprits involved in such incidents and demand strict response.

Additional IG Elite Farooq Mazhar, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, DIG Investigation Lahore Sharaq Jamal Khan, DIG IT Waqas Nazir, DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan and AIG Operations Ghazi Salahuddin among others were included.