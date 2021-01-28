House robbed in Naval Anchorage

An armed robbery was reported at the house of Hassan Shehzad, a journalist, in Naval Anchorage on Thursday.

Muhammad Aslam, the police investigation officer in the case, said that security staff at the housing society was busy in identifying the robbers by assessing data on their security cameras. He said that hopefully the security staff and the police will soon identify the robbers and name them in the first information report (FIR) of the case at Loi Bher Police Station.

Narrating the incident, Shehzad said he was sitting in his lawn with family when at about 11:30 am, two men riding a motorcycle appeared on his gate. They told him that they are from SNGPL and want to check gas pressure at the gas meter, he reported. The men asked for water and as he went in the house to fetch water, they broke into the house, wearing masks and gloves and taking up pistols. They held the family at gunpoint, threatened them of dire consequences, he reported to the police. The gunmen combed the house, turned everything inside out, and collected gold and cash worth about Rs 300,000.

Shehzad told the police that they informed the security of the society within 15 minutes after they flew off. Responding promptly, the security reached the venue and police were called. The police also came to the venue immediately and examined everything. Loi Bher SHO and area DSP examined the crime scene and are hopeful that they will chase the robbers out.

The incident has triggered a sense of insecurity in the area and people are perturbed on the steady rise in violent crimes.