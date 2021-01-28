KSE-100: Stocks lost ground to profit-taking; benchmark index loses 292 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) snapped its three day rally on Thursday, as benchmark KSE-100 lost 292. .08points before the closing bell to clock at 46,166 index level.

The Index remained positive throughout the session touching an intraday high of 46,698.33 level after gaining 410.95 points, however the index succumbed to selling pressure before the closing bell amid profit- taking.

According to the Senior Vice President, BMA Capital Management Limited, Irfan Saeed, Thursday’s closing may indicate Market correction, which has been long over-due, moreover, Mr Saeed insisted that market may further contract on Friday, owing to the last day of the rollover week, as investors still have pending open positions. MrSaaedalso suggested that investors must tread cautiously, as market continues to exhibit strong resistance at 46,600 index level.

The index began the trading in the green territory following the opening bell, asearly buying activity was witnessed mainly in cement and banking stocks which witnessed healthy price performance and touched an intra-day high at 46,645.17 after the index gained 187.04 points. However, by mid-day the index succumbed to profit-taking, and wiped-off all the gains accumulated in early trade, as major selling was witnessed in Technology, fertilizer, Exploration &Production , Oil &Gas Marketing Companies.

During the session the banking sector saw renewed interest as investors reacted to Fauji Foundation’s intention to acquire Silk Bank, which resulted in the stock posting highest trading volumes, as the scrip exchanged 354.969 million shares. Moreover, Hub Power Company also performed well in the anticipation of a change in the formula for resolution of circular debt.

Thevolume at Kse-100 receded from 373.95 million shares recorded in the previous session, to 296.48 million shares, however, the all-share volume surged from 610.94 million shares in the previous session to 844 million shares.

The volume chart was led by Silk Bank Limited, K-Electric Limited and TRG Pakistan Limited. The scripsexchanged 345.96 million, 31.21 million shares and 27.77 million shares, respectively.

According to the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited foreign investors were net sellers of worth $0.29million worth of shares. Among the local investors, Brokers and Banks led the selling chart and sold $2.14 million and $0.63 million worth of equities, however, the buying chart was led by Individuals and Companies, as each mopped up $2.24 million worth of equities.

Sectors that dented the indexduring the session were, Technology & Communication with 90 points, Oil & Gas Exploration Companies with 67 points, Fertilizer with 56 points, Oil & Gas Marketing Companies with 41 points and Investment Banks with 36 points. Among the scrips, the most points taken off the index was by TRG Pakistan which stripped the index of 61 points followed by Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited with 36 points, Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited with 33 points, Muslim Commercial Bank with 29 points and Systems Limited with 28 points.

However, sectors that continued to level up the index wereCement with 48 points, Engineering with 21 points, Power Generation & Distribution with 4 points, Leasing Companies with 1 points and Insurance with 1 points. Among the most points added to the index was by Lucky Cement Limited which contributed 30 points followed by United Bank Limited with 21 points, Habib Bank Limited with 17 points, International Steels Limited with 15 points and Askari Bank Limited with 10 points.