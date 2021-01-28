UoG academics learn the ropes of blended teaching

As many as 300 faculty members and academics of the University of Gujrat (UoG) have completed a month-long training in e-pedagogy, a blended approach to maximize their skills in teaching students in the wake of Covid-19 or coronavirus pandemic.

The extensive training is part of Higher Education Commission’s efforts aimed at capacity building as well as striking a balance between traditional and virtual learning approaches – a counter-pandemic strategy for smooth continuation of educational activities.

The training course, titled ‘e-Pedagogy: Interactive Content Development’, was organized by the varsity’s Office of Research, Innovation & Commercialisation (ORIC) in collaboration with IT Services and the training began on December 24, 2020. Almost all UoG faculty teachers attended online the extensive training at Hafiz Hayat Campus to whet their skills in blended teaching and learning. ILO-certified E-Content Master UoG Software Engineer from IT Services Abrar Ahmed conducted the training, the first of its kind by a higher education institution in the country.

Director ORIC Dr Audil Rashid supervised the training. Director IT Zahid Raza and Deputy Manager ORIC Khalid Iqbal also provided the training. Rector Virtual University DR Naeem Tariq, and Colombo Plan Staff College Manila (the Philippines) faculty specialist Abdul Ghani participated online as guest experts. Dr Naeem Tariq lauded the role and efforts of the UoG in organising the e-pedagogy training of faculty.

UoG Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Shabbar Atiq expressed his hope that blended teaching and learning approaches through ‘e-Pedagogy’ would go a long way in facilitating the academic journey of the youth.

The participants were awarded certificates at the completion of the training course.