SNGPL Task Force continues activities in Peshawar

SNGPL Peshawar Region in its continued extensive task force activities in Wazir Dhand near Karkhano market Peshawar has carried out raids against pilferers and illegal use of gas. During the said operation, teams plugged 20 direct or underground connections, 05 direct use Connections, gas was feeding to Approximately 70 number of houses. During the underground usage of gas, approximately 350 houses were using gas illegally. An application in the local police station has also been submitted for lodging of FIRs against gas pilferers.













