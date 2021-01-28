Pakistan, Kuwait discuss investment opportunities in different sectors

Kuwait Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs Ali Sulaiman Al-Saeed along with Ambassador of Kuwait to Pakistan Nasar Abdul Rahman Jasser Almutairi on Thursday called on Chairman Board of Investment Atif R Bokhari and other in Islamabad. The dignitaries exchanged views over trade, investment and other issues of mutual interest.

Ali Sulaiman Al-Saeed with an aim to further expand business ties between Kuwait and Pakistan while both countries share a strong and historic relationship at many levels believes that there is further scope in enhancing trade and investment opportunities bilaterally. He shown his great interest in the field of Agriculture and labour as they are capable and having capacity to develop all infrastructure.

He appreciated the efforts of nurses, doctors and engineers working in Kuwait and said that in future professionals from Pakistan in different fields would be welcome to work in Kuwait. He further suggested that as both countries are interested to increase investment ties may invite “Kuwait Investment Authority” to participate in Mega projects which was highly appreciated by the participants.

During the meeting, government of Pakistan’s most important projects “China Pakistan Economic Corridor” and “Special Economic Zone” was discussed.

The MOS/Chairman, BOI highlighted the importance of CPEC and “Special Economic Zone” in current scenario of the world. He said CPEC is a fusion of multiple corridors. Potential areas of cooperation/development include: Energy, Transport & Infrastructure, Gwader Port & City, and Industrial Cooperation.

He further added that BOI will extend all possible assistance and facilitation to materialize their endeavors in Pakistan.

The Secretary BOI appreciated the Ali Sulaiman Al-Saeedfriendly gesture towards Pakistan and invited Kuwaitis investors to invest in Pakistan in different sectors of the economy. She also informed that Pakistan has improved 39 positions in Ease of Doing Business ranking in the last two years. Key reforms areas includes, starting a Business, reduction in time and cost in various areas, promoting transparency, and reducing corruption through less human handling.

She further added that the Government of Pakistan has taken a number of initiatives to attract foreign investment in Pakistan and BOI being the apex body of the Government of Pakistan for investment promotion and facilitation to foreign investors assure them full support as and when needed.