Short sellers face derision, death threats and unexplained pizza

Making money by betting a company’s shares will sink in value has become more challenging in recent weeks as markets rocketed higher and a growing wave of investors became ready to take on short sellers at almost any cost – even threatening their lives.

Short sellers – contrarian investors who bet against rising stocks, such as Jim Chanos’ Kynikos Associates, Carson Block’s Muddy Waters Research and Andrew Left’s Citron Capital – have been called accurate forecasters of stock market returns by academics and market manipulators by critics.

This week, they’ve stepped into the limelight as bets against stocks including GameStop Corp, AMC Entertainment Holdings and BlackBerry crumbled in the face of huge demand from retail investors and algorithmic traders.

The rhetoric has escalated, with warnings online to “watch out” and even death threats, said people familiar with the matter, who asked to remain anonymous for their personal safety. Managers have asked authorities to investigate, the people said.

The most prominent battle this month has raged over the fortunes of video retailer GameStop, with prominent hedge funds betting its stock would fall while waves of retail investors sent the stock up more 1,774%.

Left, whose Citron Research is widely credited with inventing the practice of publicly posting research that supports short bets and who has been at the center of the GameStop drama, said he was being trolled online. In addition, he said, one night pizza he hadn’t ordered showed up at his door and someone had created a fake Tinder account in his name.

Short-sellers borrow stock in the hopes of buying shares back later at a lower cost to repay the loan and pocketing the difference.

“Short selling is inherently difficult and made more difficult because of low interest rates and government stimulus which have sent stocks roaring higher recently,” said Ben Axler, whose Spruce Point Capital specializes in forensic research that uncovers companies’ vulnerabilities and often bets their stock price will fall.

But 2021 has seen a new dimension, short sellers agreed, with platforms like Reddit and Robinhood becoming powerful communication and trading tools for retail investors, making it imperative for short sellers to expand their vision past investment banks’ research and established sites like Seeking Alpha and Twitter.