Google, Facebook battle Australia over proposed revenue-sharing law

Alphabet Inc’s Google has vowed to withdraw its main search engine from Australia, while Facebook Inc says it will block news sharing if the government proceeds with a law to make them pay domestic media outlets for content they feature. The dispute is being closely watched worldwide since it would be the biggest challenge yet to how the US tech companies that dominate social media and search engines use news on their websites.

WHAT DOES THE LEGISLATION SAY?

* The planned law states that Australian news outlets can negotiate individually or collectively with Facebook and Google over payment for content used on the tech firms’ sites. Other tech firms may be added if they are deemed big enough.

* If the parties cannot reach an agreement, an arbitrator will decide whose offer is more reasonable. If Facebook or Google break any resulting agreements, they can be fined up to A$10 million ($7.4 million) in civil penalties.

* The law also requires tech firms give media outlets notice when they change search algorithms in a way affecting the order in which content appears. They must also share their use of consumer data extracted from news content on their sites.

* The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) began investigating search engine and social media companies in 2017 and worked with the federal government on drafting the rules, which are the subject of a parliamentary inquiry but expected to be passed into law.

* While internet and media companies have battled in other jurisdictions, notably in Germany over the copyright rules for news snippets and other items published by Google, Australia’s proposal represents the most expansive reform.