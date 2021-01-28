South Africa can still turn the tide in their favour, says Kagiso Rabada

KARACHI: South African bowler Kagiso Rabada feels that Karachi Test is still “winnable” for South Africa despite them being four down with the lead of just 29 runs. Rabada, who completed his 200 Test wickets, told media via an online conference on Thursday that his side was “up for the challenge” on the fourth day of the first Test at National Stadium. “Definitely,” Rabada responded when a journalist asked if the game was still winnable for South Africa. “That’s what we believe and that’s what you have to believe as a team. We’re up for the challenge. We have to be up for the challenge. That’s what we play for, that’s why we get up in the morning, that’s why we practice so hard,” he said. The South African bowler said that his side would try to give their best shot and be in a position to set a decent target for Pakistan in the 4th innings.” “I think Aiden and Russy batted extremely well, in subcontinent wickets can fall in clusters that way. We got constantly tested and we’re going to get tested again tomorrow, just like Pakistan got tested when we had them four down overnight,” the 25-year-old fast bowler said.

He also hoped to add some runs and contribute with the bat for his side if he had to come and bat on the 4th day of Test. “Whatever chance I get to put the team in a good position, I’ll be willing to take the challenge,” he said. Talking about his feat of reaching 200 Test wickets milestone, Rabada said that it was massive feat to be included in a list of top bowlers. Replying to a question, the young pacer said that Waqar Younis was one of the bowlers he grew up watching and would love to have chat with him to learn more about the game. “He’s one of the bowlers that I’ve watched in my spare time, and when I’m looking to learn about the game. I’d really love to chat to him once all of this is over and to see what he has to say,” he said about Pakistan’s bowling coach.