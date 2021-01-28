Female chef who catered for Harry-Meghan wedding wins third Michelin star

Clare Smyth, the chef who catered for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, has won her third Michelin star, making her the first British woman to win three of the prestigious award for her restaurant. The chef’s London restaurant Core was awarded the third star in an online ceremony, reported Independent. The virtual ceremony was presented by Davina McCall. The event acknowledged the challenges faced by the industry amid the pandemic and lauded those who offered food to the NHS staff and delivered top-quality food in takeaway boxes. “It’s been my dream to achieve this level but I never imagined it could happen…Core opened three years ago and it was my passion since I was 16-years-old,” Smyth, who is a protégé of chef Gordon Ramsay, was quoted as saying. She added, “For the future, I hope young chefs – both male and female – have the chance to own a restaurant and achieve success. It’s an important message for now.”













