Kate Moss and daughter Lila make jaws drop as they walk their first runway together

A dynamic duo indeed! There’s no denying Kate Moss is a force to be reckoned with on the catwalk—she’s reached legendary status for a reason.

However, it looks like she just met her match because she and her 18-year-old daughter Lila Moss stole the show at the Fendi presentation during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris.

The mother-daughter duo traipsed down the runway together wearing one-of-a-kind designs on Wednesday.

For her lewk, Kate donned was a metallic teal gown, which featured jewel embellishments and delicate draping that created a rose in the center. The ethereal creation complemented the vibe of her beauty, in which she wore barely-there makeup and rocked a wet hairstyle.

Lila looked just as chic and effortless as her mother. However, her design was bit more risqué considering she was dressed in a peek-a-boo, pearl-beaded gown that included a dramatic, floor-length cape. The 18-year-old model draped the sheer piece over an off-white bodysuit that she paired with matching knee-high boots.

The fashion powerhouses modeled creations by British designer Kim Jones, who presented his first-ever couture collection for Fendi since helming the luxury brand in September 2020.

“Thank you to the wonderful cast that made this happen true friends and family,” Kim posted on Instagram. “I love you all!”

According to Mirror UK, the new collection was inspired by the famous Bloomsbury Group or Bloomsbury Set, who were a group of English writers, intellectuals, philosophers and artists during the beginning of the 20th century.

Paying homage to the group, Fendi models posed with rare books in a glass box. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, attendees wore face masks and the show’s maze-like set-up allowed for people to be socially distant.

Kate and Lila weren’t the only ones to turn heads. Demi Moore made a surprise appearance and even opened the presentation! “Fulfilling a teenage dream,” the actress shared on Instagram. “Thank you @mrkimjones for having me open the @Fendi SS21 show and congratulations on a beautiful and magical debut!”

Other familiar faces modeled for Fendi, including Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne and Adwoa Aboah to name a few.

Just three months ago, Lila made her runway debut during the Miu Miu spring/summer 2021 fashion show in October. Making the moment more special? She celebrated her 18th birthday just days before.

“@miumiu SS21 THANK YOU for allowing me to debut at the dreamiest show,” the model captioned her post at the time, adding two red heart emojis, “@kegrand @bitton ~ obsessed with this hair @guidopalau & makeup @patmcgrathreal xxxx.”

Exactly one-year prior, Lila landed her first campaign with Marc Jacobs Beauty. Of the major announcement in October 2019, she shared, “Excited to share the new @marcjacobsbeauty Highliner Liquid-Gel Eyeliner launching today.”