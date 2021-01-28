Larry King’s widow reveals the unique way his family honoured him during funeral

Larry King will always be remembered for his dark glasses, dotted background and classic suspenders. The veteran TV and radio personality died this week at age 87.

On Jan. 27, his wife, Shawn King, revealed how his family used his signature look to honor the legend at his funeral. She and their sons Chance, 21, and Cannon, 20, as well as his older son Larry King Jr., 59, laid him to rest while donning his iconic suspenders.

“We all, it was just family, we wore Larry’s suspenders, every one of us,” Shawn told Entertainment Tonight. “And it was a beautiful, loving … just perfect, just perfect. It was family. There was no showbiz, no, none of that.”

She continued, “Death is maybe the great equalizer… You know, when you experience it with people who we really, really love, all the other noise and the nonsense that could be surrounding, it just goes away and the family goes close together. And that’s what happened. You know, it was beautiful.”

The actress explained she and her boys are still processing the loss. “And in the Jewish faith, they do it very quickly, so you almost don’t have time to, for me, to process,” the 61-year-old said.

Larry died on Jan. 23 at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, as announced by his production company Ora Media. He had reportedly been hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the weeks prior.

Two of his children died the year before his death. In 2020, his son Andy, 65, experienced a heart attack and his daughter Chaia, 51, died of lung cancer.

Ora Media wrote in its statement, “For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster.”

It added, “Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience. Whether he was interviewing a U.S. president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage, or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, and uncomplicated questions. He believed concise questions usually provided the best answers, and he was not wrong in that belief.”

He was mourned by Viola Davis, Andy Cohen and more stars.