‘Kurulus: Osman’ — Ertugrul’s right-hand man takes part in new battle

‘Erturgul’ actor Celal Al reprised his role as Abdul Rehman Alp in historical television series ‘Kurulus: Osman.’

The actor is admired by millions of people across the world as he constantly remains in touch with his fans through social media.

Celal recently visited Pakistan where “Dirilis: Ertugrul” is being aired with Urdu dubbing.

In his latest Instagram post, the actor shared a scene from “Kurulus: Osman” latest episode.

The clip shows veteran fighter Abdul Rehman Ghazi engaged in a fight. “A person is in 80 years what he is 7,” read his caption.