Pakistani heartthrob Bilal Abbas has said that he is proud of his shortcomings more than his successes. The actor took to social-networking website and posted his picture, stating, “I’m proud of my shortcomings than of my successes.” Perfection is a misnomer. You will never be perfect, he added.

Meanwhile, responding to the post, actor Imran Ashraf wrote, “According to me, you are perfect actor. MASHALLAH.”