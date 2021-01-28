The Broadsheet saga

The Broadsheet scandal is fast becoming yet another avenue to turbocharge political narratives. Two leading opposition parties are busy charging against the government’s decision to appoint former Supreme Court Justice Azmat Saeed as head of the panel investigating the “massive scale of our ruling elite’s corruption and money laundering,” (as noted by the premier himself). Meanwhile, the fog around Pakistan’s prosecutorial and legal performance against corruption continues to thicken.

Going by what the PPP and PML-N are busy touting as the controversial appointment, Justice Azmat would be serving on a “percieved” conflict of interest. He is said to be working as a part of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) at the time when the asset recovery agreement was signed with Broadsheet. PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal has also brought to the foray that the former SC judge was a part of the five-member bench that disqualified then premier, Nawaz Sharif, in the Panama Papers case. His appointment as Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital’s (SKMH) board of governors was also brought to the mainstream by ex-PM, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Heated calls for Justice Azmat to not “be a part of the deal, which puts the country’s honour at stake,” are repeatedly being waged by both parties, with particular rigour by PML-N deputy chief, Maryam Nawaz. Nevertheless, as has been explained in great detail on several media outlets, these allegations hold no substantial ground. As per media reports, Justice Azmat was not a part of NAB when the Broadsheet agreement was being inked. Rather, he was running his private practice at the time. While he did serve as NAB Deputy Prosecutor General at Islamabad towards the end of 2000, he is said to have played no role in the signing or termination of the pact. State representatives like federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan, have defended the appointment; claiming that the government did not have any “bad” intention behind the move. Vehemently castigating the opposition for desiring the appointment of a judge expected to favour them, Ahmed has even asked whether they would have Justice Malik Qayyum in his place (drawing on his infamous resignation in 2001 over “biased” conduct). While the government, all the way to Imran Khan, have strongly championed Justice Saeed’s prolific legal knowledge and pristine stature, it remains to be seen whether the opposition leaders can be convinced to his neutrality.

It is our misfortune that at a time when all quarters should have banded together to investigate the sorry saga of shady deals and utter incompetence shown by the country’s premier accountability agency, we are still running in circles around the political thrust and parry. If going by the claims of Broadsheet LLC’s owner, Kaveh Moussavi, accountability in the last two decades have been nothing but a sham. Allegations regarding the extent of properties owned by the Sharif family could well translate into a sequel of Panamagate (predicted by the federal interior minister). Sharif family aside, there is an inconveniently long list of those claimed to be “corrupt.” Therefore, starting with a non-partisan and comprehensive inquiry is doubly important. If not to give answers to millions of Pakistanis robbed for decades, the government needs to take on the task with due credibility, neutrality and diligence to mitigate the damage incurred by Moussavi’s claims. Due to his brash narrative that has portrayed everyone from Pakistan’s elite to investigative agencies in a negative light, the whole world is laughing at us.

However, for all this to occur, the opposition needs to step above its anti-government agenda and overwhelm the political toxicity. Rather than nitpicking over issues hold no bearing to the accountability process, the leading parties should open themselves to inquiries. They are in a sticky spot at the moment. Let’s just hope everyone concerned prefers Pakistan over their agendas. *