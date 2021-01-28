Indian farmers must be heard!

As tens of thousands of Indian farmers gathered in Red Fort in the capital on Tuesday, a new wave of protestors on tractors has come in open defiance to the country’s leadership.

Last summer, Narendra Modi, known for his autocratic tendencies, enacted major reforms that open the farming sector to private players. While the prime minister claims that the reforms will benefit farmers, protesting farmer unions are of the view that they stand to lose significantly more with the previous safeguards gone. Crying to be left to the mercy of big corporations with gargantuan fire powers, protesting unions now represent the largest-ever mobilisation of farmers in India. The demonstrations have already taken 70 lives with countless more bracing harsh winters of New Delhi. Some have even committed suicide to put their point across.

But the protestors’ demands seem to be falling on deaf ears. Indian media seems determined to paint the protest in violent hues, making light of the thousands of police and paramilitary troops deployed to “handle” the marchers. There have been reports of police firing tear gas canisters and spraying water canons. One particular image of a policeman swinging his baton at an elderly Sikh farmer has garnered tremendous support on online platforms. So much so that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed concern over India’s response to the demonstrations; noting his country “will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest.”

While the farmers claim to be ready for a long fight, the authorities could do better than wrangling with opposition quarters and those coming out in support of protesters. The ongoing agitation does not just relate to the recent reforms. Farmers have long been at the brunt of aggressive capitalism, violent middlemen and ecological crisis (lowering of the water table, increasing salinity, soil degradation) amid dwindling state support.

The much-touted green revolution, once designed to transform Punjab into India’s breadbasket has failed to realise its true potential. Two decades earlier, the bottom 50 per cent of the country accounted for 20 per cent of India’s income and the top 1 per cent had 14 per cent. It is opposite today.

This is largely due to shortcuts taken at the expense of social justice and ecological sustainability. New Delhi simply has to abandon old agroindustrial paradigms in favour of sustainable farming. Modi’s authoritarianism would not do anymore! *