Vice Chairman LDA calls on CEO COTHM

The Vice-Chairman Lahore Development Authority, Shaikh Muhammad Imran called on the CEO and Founder of College for Tourism and Hotel Management here at COTHM New Garden Town, Lahore.

Matters related to mutual interest were discussed in the meeting. The LDA Vice-Chairman appreciated the contributions of the COTHM towards hospitality industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr S. M. Imran said this is a skill driven world and the role of educational institutes is very crucial for development of Pakistan. He appreciated the fact that COTHM is the flag bearer of skills oriented education which ultimately ensure the promising career of the students.

Mr Raza Ahmad CEO Bambo Union, Director Rina’s Kitchenette Ammar Muhsin were also present on the occasion.