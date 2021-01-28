Fazl threatens to step down as PDM head over PML-N, PPP ‘solo flights’

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has threatened to leave the chieftaincy of the 11-party opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), after expressing annoyance over the ‘sole decisions’ of Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, a private TV channel reported on Wednesday.

Reports said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has threatened to step down as PDM head after expressing displeasure over the unilateral decisions of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. The JUI-F supremo has also apprised Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari regarding his reservations and said that his headship is unworthy if Maryam and Bilawal are going to make their own decisions. The JUI-F chief also said that the leaders of other opposition parties have also raised concerns over the decisions taken to participate in the Senate elections without securing their confidence. He said that PML-N and PPP are imposing their decisions on the PDM despite having an agreement to take all decisions with consensus.

The TV channel claimed that opposition leaders have expressed fears about being used by PML-N and PPP for their own interests. Fazl urged Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari to not make such decisions which can put down the unity among the opposition parties. During the conversation, Asif Ali Zardari assured Fazl that all decisions will be taken after holding consultations with the PDM parties in future.

Earlier, the PML-N had formally decided to participate in the Senate elections, days after announcing that it would not participate in the polls owing to the legitimacy of the 2018 general elections. The decision, which was taken and announced by the top leadership of the party, was finally given a nod by the parliamentary party of the PML-N on January 25.