Another PML-N MPA reposes trust in Buzdar as Senate vote nears

Another MPA of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) met Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday and reposed trust in him as the chief minister has started reaching out to the opposition lawmakers in a bid to win their support for the upcoming Senate elections.

MPA Muhammad Arshad is the third member of the PML-N who has met the chief minister in the last three days. Buzdar, on the occasion, issued instructions for solving problems of MPA’s constituency.

The Punjab chief minister said that members of the Punjab Assembly were his strength and he would give respect to them. “I consider the problems people’s representatives are facing in their constituencies like my own, and I will always be available whenever you want to meet me,” he assured the PML-N MPA.

Buzdar claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had emerged as the most popular party of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He further claimed that during the last two and half years since he was in office, he had served masses with all sincerity. “The PDM is a group of politicians who have been rejected by the people,” he said and added these elements were not sincere to the country. “Their only agenda is to create chaos in the country,” the Punjab chief minister alleged.

He hoped that those who had plundered the national exchequer only to fill their pockets could not befool the masses. “Opposition parties’ baseless propaganda, which is their trademark, has been exposed,” he commented.

Buzdar claimed that the PTI-led government was the most transparent in the country’s history and that the entire nation looked upon Prime Minister Imran Khan as their leader.

The Punjab chief minister was of the view that the present government would complete its term no matter what the opposition did.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N MPA Muhammad Arshad hailed Buzdar for always resolving the issues people’s representatives are facing in their constituencies. “The level of respect that we receive here at the CM House now is unparalleled,” he added.

The PML-N MPA from Fort Abbas also discussed the prevailing political situation and other matters. Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad said Chief Minister Buzdar has given him so much respect which he was not expecting.

It is to be mentioned here that Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad had won a seat from PP-244 (Bahawalnagar-VIII) constituency on the ticket of PML-N in 2018 general elections.

Earlier on Tuesday, PML-N MPA Nishat Ahmad Daha had called on Usman Buzdar and apprised him about the constituency problems and the progress made on various development schemes in his constituency.

Buzdar assured him of an early resolution of the problems and Nishat Daha expressed confidence in the leadership of the chief minister. Buzdar said his doors were always open for people’s representatives and the resolution of people’s problems is his prime responsibility, adding parliamentarians’ respect will be ensured at any cost and nobody will be allowed to create hindrance in the solution of genuine work.

Buzdar said Pakistan was progressing and developing under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “Those elements creating hue and cry have been left behind. The PDM doesn’t want the country to progress and its dream to create instability will never materialize”, he stated.

Nishat Ahmad Daha said that Usman Buzdar always gave him respect and listened to his problems and took a personal interest in their solution.