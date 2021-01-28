Bilawal thanks people for wishing him on Bakhtawar’s wedding

As Bilawal Bhutto’s sister Bakhtawar Bhutto is all set to get married on January 29 and January 30, people from all walks of life have been sending the PPP chairman congratulatory messages.

On Wednesday, Bilawal expressed his gratitude to everyone and said that the Bhutto family has invited a minimal number of guests to the wedding in keeping with the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs). “We feel sorry for not being able to invite many important personalities,” the PPP chairman said.

He added that the Bhutto family will also arrange for celebrations in other cities of Pakistan, including Islamabad, Lahore, and Larkana, where friends, dignitaries, and members of the PPP will be invited.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman revealed on Tuesday that he had not been invited to the wedding ceremony.

Responding to a question on whether he was attending Bakhtawar’s wedding or not, he said: “Whose marriage? I have not been invited to Zardari Sahab’s daughter’s wedding.”

“I have no idea who is attending the wedding; however, I have not been invited,” he said.

Similarly, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz will not attend the wedding ceremony of Bakhtawar Bhutto either, senior party leader Mohammad Zubair confirmed.

“Maryam Nawaz will not be able to attend Bakhtawar’s wedding scheduled on January 30 due to other engagements,” Zubair said. However, it was not clear whether she has been invited or not.

The schedule of Bakhtawar’s wedding with the UAE-based businessman Mahmood Chaudhry was released by the Bilawal House last week. Her nikkah will be held on January 29 while the Barat is scheduled for January 30. Nearly 300 guests have been invited by the Bhutto family.

The spokesman said that PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be suspending his political activities for a week to participate in his sister’s wedding.

Bakhtawar got engaged to Mahmood Choudhary on November 27, 2020, in an intimate ceremony held at the Bilawal House Karachi. A limited number of people – including the city’s bigwigs, business magnates, politicians, and lawyers – were invited to the event.

According to the PPP’s media cell, Dubai-based Choudhary is the son of Mohammad Younas Choudhary and Begum Suriya Choudhary and manages a diversified business. The family hails “from the old town of Lahore, Pakistan.”

“Mr Younas migrated to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 1973, where he established businesses in the construction and transport industry,” a statement issued by the PPP earlier read. “Mahmood, the last born of five siblings, was born on July 28, 1988, in the city of Abu Dhabi,” it added.