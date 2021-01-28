NAB court orders health secretary to provide medical reports to Shehbaz

Accountability court on Wednesday ordered secretary health to provide medical reports to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif. Accountability court admin judge Jawad-ul-Hassan issued a written verdict on Shehbaz Sharif’s plea regarding formation of medical board. According to the decision, PML-N leader’s personal doctors Professor Arif Khan, Professor Aqeel Bari and Professor Tahir Nasar have been included in the medical board. Shehbaz Sharif’s plea stated that he is suffering from brain tumor and cancer due to which he needs his medical reports. The court cannot ignore opposition leader’s appeal as per law, the judge stated. Earlier, during the hearing of money laundering case, Shehbaz Sharif had submitted an appreciation letter of Chinese ambassador in the court, to which the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor raised objections. The NAB Lahore director general had submitted a report in the court through investigation officer on freezing the properties of Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shahbaz, daughter Rabia Imran and others.













