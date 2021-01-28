Some parties back no-confidence move against PM: Raja Pervaiz

Despite PML-N’s misgivings about PPP’s proposal of moving a no-confidence motion against the prime minister, PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said his party would try to convince those who had reservations, adding that “some parties are already onboard”.

Talking to a private news channel on Wednesday, the former prime minister said “moving a no-confidence motion against the prime minister is a democratic option”, pointing out that the ruling PTI had a “thin majority” in Punjab and the Centre.

“Some parties are onboard [with the idea of] a no-confidence motion but some have reservations which will be resolved by sitting together. We have the PDM forum where we will present our [suggestion] and will listen to them (the opposing parties),” he added.

Ashraf said the PPP wanted to “use all constitutional options against the government”. Speaking about the reasons behind the PPP’s efforts to overthrow the ruling party, Ashraf said “democracy is in danger because of the incumbent government”.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had last week voiced the possibility of sending the PTI government packing through a no-confidence motion and said all member parties of the PDM – a 10-party opposition alliance seeking to oust the government – will be convinced to use this option and reach consensus on the issue.