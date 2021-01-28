Two arrested at Islamabad airport for carrying guns, bullets

The Airports Security Force (ASF) recovered weapons and bullets from a car at Islamabad airport on Wednesday and arrested two people. According to the sources, the ASF personnel searched a car and recovered one SMG gun, five dozens of bullets, five SMG magazines, a 12-bore gun and two magazines. The sources further said that suspects Hamza and Shafqat were first taken to the Control Room, and after brief questioning were handed over to the police. Early last month, authorities at Islamabad International Airport foiled an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of heroin abroad. According to details, the personnel of the Airport Security Force (ASF) arrested driver of a car at the airport and recovered over 21 kilograms of heroin hidden in six packets worth millions of rupees. The ASF jawans handed over the driver, Muhammad Amin, to Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).













