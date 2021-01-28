Family thrashed by unidentified motorcyclists in Lahore

Four unidentified assailants severely thrashed a Lahore-based family due to unknown reasons near Bund Road in the area of Shafiqabad Police Station in the recent past, when the family was going to meet their relatives in Sialkot.

According to the FIR lodged by the Shafiqabad Police Station on the request of the head of the family of Syed Ali Murtaza S/o Syed Abid Hussain Rizvi, Ali Murtaza was travelling in his car from his residence situated in Islamia Park, Pooch Road, to meet his relatives in Sialkot. He was accompanied by his brother Syed Furqan Abbas, sister-in-law Syeda Kubra Fatima, Aunt Kaneez Fatima and her daughter Aween Ali and her cousin Laiba Awan.

However, when they reached near Karachi Goods (Shell Pump), two motorcyclists approached them from behind and hit their car. As he came out of his vehicle to inspect the loss, both those unidentified motorcyclists challenged him in loud voice saying that their three family members lost their lives due to the complainant. Two more motorcyclists joined them, and two out of total four were armed.

Ali tried to convince them they are mistaken and as he has nothing to do with any such incident and he had no scuffle with anyone. However, they pushed him and said that do not fool them as they were following him for the last many days. They also started thrashing him on which, Furqan (his brother) came out of the car to save him but both started beating him too. They also went to the car and tried to bring out ladies sitting in the vehicle.

One motorcyclist wearing green clothes hit the head of the complainant with something due to which he fell down and started feeling dizzy. On hue and cry made by ladies, people of the area started gathering and all the four men made their escape, threatening them of dire consequences and hurling abuses.

The aggrieved family later lodged an application with the police station concerned demanding security of their life and property from those unknown assailants.