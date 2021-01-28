Enhancing efficiency of junior police personnel a priority: IG

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani said that providing best welfare and enhancing the efficiency of junior rank police personnel is one of his top priorities so that police force with full attention and dedication may protect the lives and property of the people and provide them services.

He further said that the constabulary is the real face of the police department which represents the police department by its words, deeds and conduct while performing its duties at offices, police stations, roads or other points across the province so it’s performance may be further improved by resolving their financial and personal problems. He further said that the honor and dignity of the police department is due to the great and brave martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the people. The families of these brave martyrs cannot be left alone and steps will continue to be taken on priority basis to solve the problems of their families. He expressed these views while talking to the officers at Central Police Office while reviewing the overall annual performance of the Welfare Branch for the year 2020. During the meeting, IG Punjab was given a detailed briefing on the steps taken for the welfare of police personnel in the last one year.

Additional IG Welfare and Finance Azhar Hameed Khokhar told IG Punjab that in the year 2020, the Police Welfare Branch distributed a total of Rs 92 crore and 96 lacs to 25214 police personnel under different categories. He said that Rs 17 crore and 76 lacs were given as dowry fund for the marriage of daughters of 4135 police officers and officials and Rs 14 crore and 47 lacs were distributed among the children of 5204 officers and officials in the form of scholarships. 479 officers and officials were provided Rs 5 crore and 78 lacs under medical aid. He further said that Rs 4 crore and 48 lacs were given to 1795 officers and officials for falling victim to corona.

He further said that Rs 5 crore and 32 lacs were given to the children of 461 martyred officers and personnel in the form of educational scholarships while 764 officers and officials were given coffin burial having an amount of 03 crore and 82 lacs. He further said that Rs 09 crore 80 lacs was given to 3044 retired officers and personnel as an additional salary along with last salary on retirement while widows of 8748 employees who passed away during the service were given Rs 30 crore and 98 lacs under Guzara allowance. IG Punjab instructed the officers that Police personnel should get rid of unnecessary rounds of offices and their problems should be resolved on top priority and modern integrated system should be put in place to ensure speedy resolution of the problems faced by the police personnel. He further said that matters regarding GP fund and other cases regarding financial assistance should be resolved on priority basis and also take actions against the elements who create unnecessary obstruction.