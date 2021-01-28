Ferozewala Press Club election results announced

Presidential candidate MA Farid has won in Ferozewala Shahdara Union of Journalists and Press Club Elections 2022-2021.

Punjab Governor’s Coordinator Mian Waheed Ahmed announced the successful candidates and congratulated them. The voting process in the private hall of Ferozewala Shahdara Union of Journalists and Press Club in connection with Election 2022-2021 was completed under the supervision of senior journalist, Chairman Supreme Council Rana Abdul Ghaffar, and under the patronage of Mian Waheed Ahmed where participants voted in favour of their candidates.

Mian Waheed Ahmed announced the successful candidates in which President MA Farid was elected President after getting 100% votes, while Amanullah Kharkhar was elected Chairman, Atiq Mughal Senior Vice President, Akhtar Mahmood Secretary-General, Hafiz Abbas Ali Raza Finance Secretary, Faiz Chughtai Broadcasting Secretary, and the whole panel of Rana Owais, Chaudhry Faisal Qadir Gujjar, Mohsin Ali and Vice Chairman Wasim Jilani got elected.

On the occasion, Mian Waheed Ahmed congratulated the successful candidates and said that the media has a huge role to play in bringing PTI to power and played a positive role in delivering the message to all the corners of the country, cities, and towns. “Today, we are happy that such journalists have been elected in Ferozewala Shahdara who have always worked for the promotion of positive journalism and expressed the hope that the newly elected officials would work harder than ever for the betterment, development, and prosperity of the region.”

MA Farid said on the occasion that he has always considered positive journalism as his motto and the welfare of the journalistic community of Ferozewala Shahdara has been the first priority.