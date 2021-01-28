Notorious terrorist named in Red Book arrested in Karachi

A trained terrorist of an outlawed organisation, Abbas Jafri, was apprehended during a joint raid of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and an intelligence agency in Karachi on Wednesday. The terrorist was already named in the ‘Red Book’ compiled by the government. According to CTD, Abbas Jafri is a close aide of another most-wanted terrorist Yawar Abbas, whereas, his name was also included in the government’s ‘Red Book’. The raiding team also confiscated weapon from his possession. The spokesperson said that Abbas Jafri had received training from a neighbouring country in 2014 where he was taught medical and intelligence services. The arrested terrorist is specialised in automatic weapon and received the training from a neighbouring country, said CTD. Abbas Jafri was allegedly involved in completing rekey for terrorists to carry out different activities in Karachi. The CTD spokesperson added that the institution formed teams to arrest accomplices of the arrested terrorist. The arrested man has been shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation. Meanwhile, the CTD on Wednesday made progress in terror funding to Daeish in Syria. A terror suspect, Umar bin Khalid, arrested by the CTD of Sindh Police in Karachi, has made sensational disclosures while being questioned by the law enforcement officials. Umar bin Khalid disclosed that he was providing funds with bitcoins to four Pakistani women who went to Syria and joined Daesh,.













