IHC accepts petition against mandatory online filing of tax appeals

A single bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) comprising Justice Aamer Farooq on Wednesday accepted the petition challenging the decision of FBR regarding the introduction of mandatory online filing of tax appeals and summoned the respondents to clarify their position. The FBR through SRO Notification No. 1315(I)/2020 amended the Income Tax Rules and introduced online filing of an appeal before the Commissioner (Appeals) from the 1st day of January 2021 which resulted in panic among some of the taxpayers. After the orders a local company challenged the decision though Syed Muhammad Abbas Bukhari and termed the decision illegal, illogical and violation of rights of the taxpayers. Bukhari in his arguments said that all the taxpayers are not in a position to comply with the new system, its portal is faulty and it is infested with viruses while the form is incomplete and the system is not issuing a receipt to many people despite the acceptance of their appeals.













