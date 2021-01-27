Carrefour Pakistan promotes local produce with a countrywide Citrus Festival

Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Pakistan is celebrating its 2021 ‘Citrus Festival’. Carrefour stores across the country are offering unbeatable value for citrus lovers who can now get their hands on the best locally produced citrus until February 07, 2021. Encouraging customers to buy local, the Citrus Festival provides a wide variety of superior quality oranges, grapefruits and lemons, sourced directly from reliable, food safety-compliant farms in Sargodha, Punjab.

The event reiterates Carrefour’s strong commitment to investing in the growth and prosperity of its industry, communities, and the local economy. By highlighting locally sourced produce, Carrefour Pakistan is encouraging customers to buy fresh high-quality products at the best possible value.

Beyond the fresh fruit, Carrefour is also offering citrus-infused scrumptious bakery items and fresh citrus juices, such as kinnow juices – a high-yield mandarin hybrid cultivated extensively in the wider Punjab region of Pakistan. Brimming with natural goodness of vital minerals and immunity boosting nutrients like vitamin-C, the kinnow juices are much needed remedy for seasonal flu especially in the times of Covid-19.

Customers can now shop for products from the Citrus Festival along with other products online and in-store where they can enjoy cashback vouchers on their purchases. Various delivery options are offered through Carrefour’s Click & Collect service to add convenience and flexibility to the consumer shopping experience.