Fawad says he has never blamed anyone for not selecting him in the past

KARACHI: Pakistan's middle-order batsman Fawad Alam has said that he doesn't blame anyone for "losing 10 precious years" of his career due to being "constantly ignored." Talking to media after his third Test hundred in Karachi, the middle-order batsman said that whatever he went through was "just his fate and nothing else." "I have never blamed anyone for not being selected in the past. I have always believed in whatever fate had in store for me. I never lost hope because I knew that there is always a light at the end of the tunnel," he said. "I don't know what would've happened if I was playing for Pakistan in all those years. Maybe, I wouldn't have gotten this respect that I have earned from everyone today," the middle-order batsman said. The 35-year-old batsman added that he is "thankful for whatever he has achieved in his career." Replying to a question, he said that the team management had given him the confidence to go in the middle and "express himself with full freedom." Fawad scored 109 runs off 245 balls against South Africa at Karachi's National Stadium — his home venue — while playing his first-ever Test match on home soil. This was Alam's third century in his 14th innings — the only Pakistani player to score his third Test century in fewer innings than Alam was Azhar Mahmood, who scored his third in the 10th innings.














