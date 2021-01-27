Mima Ito aiming for gold in Olympics

TOKYO: Japanese table tennis star Mima Ito said she’s ready to play without fans at the Tokyo Olympics, as long as it means the Games can go ahead. Organisers of the virus-postponed 2020 Games, denying cancellation is on the cards, have floated the possibility of holding competitions behind closed doors. “I want fans to be there, but the most important thing for a player is for the event to go ahead and be able to play,” world number three Ito said. “If that’s the choice, I’d rather play without fans. I definitely want to play,” said the 20-year-old, one of Japan’s most popular Olympians. Tokyo 2020 chiefs are set to make a decision on crowd numbers in the coming months, but the prospect of competing without the roar of home support doesn’t faze Ito. “I need to make sure I’m ready to deal calmly with whatever conclusion they reach,” she said. “ Ito’s star has been rising since she became the youngest ever Olympic table tennis medallist at the 2016 Rio Games, where she won team bronze with Japan at the age of 15 years and 300 days.













